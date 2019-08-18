Still a democracy?: Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt on detention of J&K Cong leader

New Delhi, Aug 18: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Modi government, asking on what grounds leaders of her party were prevented from addressing the media and later taken into custody in Jammu and Kashmir. She also said that the BJP was eroding country's democratic identity.

Asking whether it was a crime to speak to the media, Priyanka tweeted, "On what grounds have Congress leaders in J&K been arrested? Is it a crime to speak to the media? It's now 15 days since ex CM's who respected and abided by the Constitution of India just like our leaders, have been under arrest."

"Even their families have not been allowed to communicate with them. Does the Modi-Shah Government believe India is still a democracy?" she said in another tweet with hashtag '#StopIllegalArrestsInKashmir'.

Her reaction comes after the Congress' state unit was prevented from addressing the media on Friday. Police detained party's J&K unit chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and placed its state president Ghulam Ahmed Mir under house arrest.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi also condemned the developments in Kashmir and called it 'body blow'.

"I strongly condemn the arrest of our Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Shri Ghulam Ahmed Mir, and spokesperson, Shri Ravinder Sharma, in Jammu today. With this unprovoked action against a national political party, the government has delivered democracy another body blow. When will this madness end?" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram dubbed the detention of Mir as outrageously illegal. The former Union minister said that he is hopeful that courts will take cognisance of the matter.

"There was no written order of detention. Outrageously illegal ... I hope the courts will act and secure the liberty of citizens," he tweeted.

Several state political parties leaders including former CM Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been placed under preventive detention ever since the Central government scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Ghulam Ahmad Mir was put under house arrest in Jammu on Friday afternoon.