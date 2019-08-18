  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Still a democracy?: Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt on detention of J&K Cong leader

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 18: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Modi government, asking on what grounds leaders of her party were prevented from addressing the media and later taken into custody in Jammu and Kashmir. She also said that the BJP was eroding country's democratic identity.

    Asking whether it was a crime to speak to the media, Priyanka tweeted, "On what grounds have Congress leaders in J&K been arrested? Is it a crime to speak to the media? It's now 15 days since ex CM's who respected and abided by the Constitution of India just like our leaders, have been under arrest."

    Still a democracy?: Priyanka Gandhi slams Modi govt on detention of J&K Cong leader
    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    "Even their families have not been allowed to communicate with them. Does the Modi-Shah Government believe India is still a democracy?" she said in another tweet with hashtag '#StopIllegalArrestsInKashmir'.

    Enough is enough: Priyanka slams BJP after Kuldeep Sengar features on I-Day advertisement

    Her reaction comes after the Congress' state unit was prevented from addressing the media on Friday. Police detained party's J&K unit chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and placed its state president Ghulam Ahmed Mir under house arrest.

    Earlier, Rahul Gandhi also condemned the developments in Kashmir and called it 'body blow'.

    "I strongly condemn the arrest of our Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, Shri Ghulam Ahmed Mir, and spokesperson, Shri Ravinder Sharma, in Jammu today. With this unprovoked action against a national political party, the government has delivered democracy another body blow. When will this madness end?" he tweeted.

    Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram dubbed the detention of Mir as outrageously illegal. The former Union minister said that he is hopeful that courts will take cognisance of the matter.

    "There was no written order of detention. Outrageously illegal ... I hope the courts will act and secure the liberty of citizens," he tweeted.

    Earlier on Friday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had condemned the arrest of Mir and Sharma. "I strongly condemn the arrest of our J&K PCC Chief, Shri Ghulam Ahmed Mir & spokesperson, Shri Ravinder Sharma in Jammu today. With this unprovoked action against a national political party, the Govt has delivered democracy another body blow. When will this madness end?" he had said.

    Criminal case registered against Priyanka Gandhi over her tweet on Pehlu Khan verdict

    Several state political parties leaders including former CM Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been placed under preventive detention ever since the Central government scrapped Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Ghulam Ahmad Mir was put under house arrest in Jammu on Friday afternoon.

    More MODI GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    modi government bjp priyanka gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue