YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Steps to tokenise your card date in view of RBI’s new rules for credit and debit cards

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 23: The Reserve Bank of India in June had extended until September 30 the deadline to replace the credit and debit card data used in online, point-of-sale and in-app transactions with unique tokens. The new rules were scheduled to come into effect from July 1.

    Steps to tokenise your card date in view of RBI’s new rules for credit and debit cards

    The RBI says the tokenisation system will improve the payment experience for card holders by making it safer and more convenient. Customers' card details will be stored as an encrypted token to ease the transaction process for them.

    What is card tokenisation? Here are some FAQs answeredWhat is card tokenisation? Here are some FAQs answered

    So what is tokenisation? The RBI says tokenisation is the replacement of actual card details with an alternate code called the token. This shall be unique for a combination of card, token requestor and device.

    Here, the requestor is the entity which accepts a request from the customer to tokenise their card and then passes it on to the card network to issue a corresponding token.

    How to generate tokens:

    • To make a purchase and payment for any item go to any e-commerce merchant website or application
    • Choose your card and enter its details and the other relevant information when checking out
    • Secure your card and also tokenise it as per the guidelines of the RBI. For this you have to go to the secure your card as per RBI guidelines' option
    • Then authorise the creation of the token. To complete the transaction use the one-time password or OTP that is sent to your registered mobile number from the bank
    • Create your token. The date of your card is now replaced with this token
    • In order to help you recognise your card while making a transaction, the last four digits of your saved card are displayed when you revisit the same website or app. This would mean that the tokenisation of your card has taken place.

    Comments

    More RESERVE BANK OF INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    reserve bank of india credit cards debit cards

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 11:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X