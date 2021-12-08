Just one from Srinagar has joined a terror group this year: Kudos to the Indian Army

Steep decrease in terror attacks, massive increase in terrorist deaths post Article 370

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: The number of terror attacks have drastically come down in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Between May 2014 and August 5 2019, the day Article 370 was abrogated there were 843 attacks, while 86 civilians had been killed.

Between August 5 2019 and November 2021 there have been 496 terror attacks, while the number of civilians killed stood at 79, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Parliament in a written reply.

The MHA said that the number of personalities among the Army personnel has come down since special status was done away in Jammu and Kashmir. Before August 2019 the number of casualties is at 1.7 per month and between March 2014 and August 2019, it stood at 2.8 per month.

The data available until November 25 2021 says that the security forces gunned down as many as 148 terrorists this year. Of this, 127 were locals, data by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shows.

Further the data also shows that of the 199 active terrorists in the Valley, 110 are locals and 89 are foreigners. 97 of the active terrorists were recruited into The Resistance Front this year. The TRF, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had claimed responsibility for the killings of the civilians this year.

In the year 2020 178 terrorists joined the ranks of which 121 were gunned down. In 2019, the recruitments stood at 117.

To combat terror, the CRPF has deployed over 65,000 personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition the compensation for the next of kin of those killed in action has been enhanced from Rs 21.5 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. For those who lost their lives for other reasons, the compensation stands at Rs 25 lakh from the earlier 16.5 lakh.

This year the CRPF lost 11 of its personnel of which 3 were in Jammu and Kashmir and 8 in areas affected by Left Wing terror. In all the CRPF has 3 lakh personnel.

Data made available in the month of January this year showed that the number of terror strikes in J&K came down by nearly 63.93 per cent.

Between January to July 15 2019, there were 188 incidents that had been reported and for the same period this year, the number stood at 120.

Between January to July 2019, the number of terrorists killed stood at 126, whereas this year for the same period it was 136. In terms of grenade attacks last year the number was at 51 in comparison to 21 this year.

Last year between January and July 75 security personnel were martyred when compared to the 35 this year. In terms of civilian deaths, the number stood at 23 last year when compared to 22 this year between January and July 15.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 10:16 [IST]