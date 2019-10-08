Stay low now, then strike in spectacular fashion, Pakistan advises terrorists in Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: An Intelligence Bureau report has stated that a large number of terrorists have slipped into the Valley and are attempting to re-group. This led to a very state of alert in the Valley, which has been under restrictions since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

The terrorists from the Jaish-e-Mohammad have been told to lie low for sometime before launching a spectacular attack in the Valley, the IB has also said. In addition to this, the intelligence has also reported the presence of terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayiba as well.

The IB also said that while some are new recruits, there are others who are highly trained.

They have been asked to lie low for sometime and focus on setting up modules and roping in new recruits. Many of them managed to sneak in from the Line of Control and International Border. Pakistan has been resorting to cease fire violations with the main intention of helping terrorists to infiltrate.

The number of terrorists has been increasing and the recently elite commandos were airdropped into Ganderbal in a bid to neutralise the terrorists. In Ganderbal, the Indian Army carried out a major operation in the hills, where the presence of terrorists had been reported. A temporary base camp had been established in the mountains so that the terrorists were rounded off and could not escape.

Security officials say that Pakistan would look to send in as many terrorists as possible before the snow sets in. They would plan a spectacular attack in the next few months. The forces have been advised to remain on a very high state of alert and ensure that these plans are foiled.