Statue of symbolic warrior woman vandalised in Pakistan’s Lahore

New Delhi, Nov 03: Unknown individuals allegedly vandalised a statue of a symbolic warrior woman that was installed at the Kachnar Park of Islamabad, Pakistan. The issue came to light on Wednesday morning by the park visitor who also manage a Facebook page called Friends of Kanchar Park.

Twitter user Tahir Malik shared the image and wrote on Twitter, "Shameful act of Vandalism in Kachnar Park,1 /8 Islamabad this excellent sculpture has been vandalized. The sculpture was presented by a great artist in Islamabad whose art is exhibited at public places."

Shameful act of Vandalism in Kachnar Park,1 /8 Islamabad this excellent sculpture has been vandalised . Sculpture was presented by a great artist in Islamabad whos art is exhibited at public places. #CDA Islamabad police should take strict action .@CDAthecapital@ICT_Police pic.twitter.com/3P4T21djAv — Tahir Naeem Malik (@TahirNaeemMalik) November 2, 2022

The monument is said to have been destroyed at night and as in a good condition until Tuesday, Malik told Dawn.

Goddess Kali temple vandalised in Bangladesh

Although the Capital Development Authority said that the monument had fallen, he said that it cannot be ruled out because other incidents of vandalism had recently been reported in different parts of the country.

Unknown persons allegedly vandalised the sculpture of a symbolic brave woman, installed in the city’s Kachnar Park in I-8 sector.https://t.co/1ad07xaHO1 — Dawn.com (@dawn_com) November 3, 2022

In December 2020, a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalised in Lahore. The statue was located outside the Haveli of Rani Jundan Kaur, the wife of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Lahore Fort. The person who vandalised the statue was identified as Zaheer Ishaq. He was apprehended by the guard after he broke the left arm of the statue.

Ishaq said that Ranjit Singh had killed several Muslims and harmed the sentiments of the Muslim community. He said that he was a staunch follower of Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi who had opposed the placing the statue of the Maharaha at Lahore Fort.

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 13:09 [IST]