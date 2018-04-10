A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar that had been painted saffron in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun has now been repainted blue.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday installed a statue of B.R. Ambedkar in a Budaun village painted saffron, unlike the usual blue. But the issue Ambedkar wearing a saffron sherwani triggered howls of protest from Dalits.

The statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution in Dugraiyya village, which was vandalised some time back, was replaced with this new one.

In the past, the Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan which houses the office of the Chief Minister was painted saffron and later even the Haj Committee office. Saffron is the colour representing the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In December last year, an issue raked up after the boundary wall of Haj office in Lucknow was painted in saffron colour. After facing huge flak from the Opposition and Muslim bodies, the boundary wall was later given a cream coat.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day