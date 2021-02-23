Chaos, confusion at Karnataka- Kerala border as new COVID rule kicks in

States which require a negative RT-PCR test for entry

New Delhi, Feb 23: With several states reporting a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, it has become mandatory to produce a RT-PCR test for entry.

Many states have also imposed fresh restrictions on interstate travel. The restrictions have been re-imposed after they had been gradually eased. Here are the states which have made a RT-PCR test for entry.

Karnataka: Travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala will have to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate on arrival. This would be applicable to all travellers irrespective of mode of travel. For air passengers the test report would have to be within 72 hours prior to the flight. For rail passengers the report would have to within 96 hours before their travel.

Maharashtra: Travellers from Gujarat, Delhi, Delhi NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala will have to produce a negative certificate. While the certificate is applicable to all travellers irrespective of mode of travel, for air passengers the test report would have to be within 72 hours prior to the flight. For rail passengers the report would have to within 96 hours before their travel.

Uttarakhand: COVID-19 test mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Manipur: COVID-19 test mandatory for all passengers coming from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Mizoram: Negative COVID-19 certificate from all passengers.

Meghalaya: Passengers will either need to present an RAT-PCR test, not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival. Those travelling by air could also undergo a test at the airport.

Himachal Pradesh: RT-PCR not needed for passengers, but the district of Lahaul and Spiti requires travellers using cabs or private transport to provide a RT-PCR test conducted hours to 96 hours before entering the valley.

Odisha: Passengers above the age of 55 will have to present a rapid antigen test on arrival.

Tripura: All passengers will have to undergo a test on arrival and the same would be free.

Ladakh: A negative certificate not earlier than 72 hours prior has to be produced on arrival.

Jammu and Kashmir: All passengers arriving in Srinagar need to provide a negative RT-PCR test.