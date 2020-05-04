States where liquor shops are open

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: The third phase of the lockdown was announced last week, but this time the government has permitted the sale of liquor and cigarettes.

Many states have opened liquor shops from today. But the order would apply only to standalone shops. Liquor stores in malls and shopping complexes will remain shut.

The stores would remain open in all three zones, barring the containment zones. The Centre has allowed for these stores to be open only until 7 pm. Only five persons will be allowed in a shop at a time while social distancing norms would have to be followed.

Kerala has however not allowed the sale of liquor as yet.

Here are the states that have allowed the sale of liquor:

Delhi

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Maharashtra

Chattisgarh

Karnataka

Assam

Himachal Pradesh

Punjab