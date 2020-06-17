Standing up to China and diplomacy to go hand in hand to end border tensions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 17: The violent skirmish between India and China has ruined peace between the two countries. China's call for peace has become a myth and this has been a norm by the country since the past five decades.

While the diplomatic channels will open to reduce tensions along the Line of Actual Control, India is also keeping a close watch on the psychological operations that would play out by China in full swing.

China is likely to put out images of the Indian soldiers being held captive and videos of armed drones so that it could cause a doubt in the minds of the Indian military over the retaliation to the face off. While India is expecting these psychological games by China, it also maintains that this escalation of tensions is a slap on the face of both the Wuhan and Chennai understandings.

Sources tell India OneIndia that any rapprochement with China is ruled out immediately.

The situation is being constantly monitored by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and the top military brass.

In Delhi, many are in favour of a diplomatic resolution to the problem as well as the June 15 violent skirmish. However, there is also talk that India must stand up to the PLA and ensure that it respects the Indian Army.

On the other hand, India also wants to ensure that the work on the border infrastructure also does not slow down. There has been a constant effort on the part of China to slow down the infrastructure work being undertaken by India in the Galwan Valley. The source cited above says that the display of military might by China is to ensure that both the border and the bi-lateral trade takes place on its own terms. However India is entirely sensitive of these issues and will negotiate on its own terms.

Meanwhile an Indian Army statement said that the Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the Galwan areas where they clashed on the night of June 15-16. While India lost 20 soldiers, including a colonel, there are chances that the casualty rate may rise. This is because many are injured.

Some soldiers are still missing and some of them who were taken captive were released following talks by both sides. Sources say that the Chinese were present in large numbers and were armed with nail studded iron rods and stones.

Meanwhile, China said that Indian troops on Monday seriously violated the consensus of the two sides by illegally crossing the border twice and carrying and carrying out provocative attacks on the Chinese soldiers. This resulted in serious physical clashes, the Chinese foreign minister told Global Times.

China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the minister also said.

China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, the Chinese FM also said.