Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi in J&K Updates: Yatra resumes following a brief suspension

New Delhi, Jan 01: At least 12 people have been confirmed dead, and 13 others injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra district triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said on Saturday.
Speaking to ANI, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said,''The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede.''
9:25 AM, 1 Jan
"Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan," President Ram Nath Kovind expresses condolences
9:24 AM, 1 Jan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is monitoring the situation following a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu. 13 injured people hospitalized in Narayana Hospital Katra: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to ANI
Vaishno Devi yatra resumes following a brief suspension after 12 people lost their lives in a stampede incident in Katra
8:42 AM, 1 Jan
Spoke to Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Briefed him about the incident. A high level inquiry has been ordered into today's stampede. The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members: J&K LG Manoj Sinha
8:42 AM, 1 Jan
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the deaths in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. "The stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi temple is tragic. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased," Gandhi said on Twitter. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
8:41 AM, 1 Jan
The head priest of the shrine, Pandit Sudarshan, has appealed to the pilgrims to stay calm and avoid creating chaos at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. He has expressed grief at the loss of lives at the shrine.
8:41 AM, 1 Jan
An ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra; ₹2 lakh for the injured: J&K LG Manoj Sinha
8:40 AM, 1 Jan
An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, J&K. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi
8:40 AM, 1 Jan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths in stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir.
8:40 AM, 1 Jan
A large number of pilgrims had reached the shrine for Darshan on the first day of the New Year. The shrine who is atop the Trikuta Hills is one of the most revered pilgrim sites in India.
8:40 AM, 1 Jan
Meanwhile a rescue operation has been launched and investigations are on to ascertain the exact reason for the stampede.
8:39 AM, 1 Jan
At least 14 other persons were admitted to hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, and the condition of many of the injured was stated to be "serious".
8:39 AM, 1 Jan
Officials said six persons were found dead and the bodies sent to hospital for identification and other legal formalities.
8:39 AM, 1 Jan
Senior officials and shrine board representatives are on the spot.
8:38 AM, 1 Jan
The stampede occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills. The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, the officials said.
8:38 AM, 1 Jan
8:39 AM, 1 Jan
8:39 AM, 1 Jan
8:39 AM, 1 Jan
8:40 AM, 1 Jan
8:40 AM, 1 Jan
8:40 AM, 1 Jan
8:40 AM, 1 Jan
8:41 AM, 1 Jan
8:41 AM, 1 Jan
8:42 AM, 1 Jan
8:42 AM, 1 Jan
9:18 AM, 1 Jan
9:24 AM, 1 Jan
9:25 AM, 1 Jan
