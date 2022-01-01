Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi in J&K Updates: Yatra resumes following a brief suspension

Vaishno Devi ropeway inaugurated: Now, travel between Bhawan and Bhairon Ghati in under 5 mins

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 01: At least 12 people have been confirmed dead, and 13 others injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra district triggered by a heavy rush of devotees, officials said on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said,''The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede.''