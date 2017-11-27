Stalin lauds KCR for quota initiative

Hyderabad, Nov 27: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday thanked Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin for appreciating the Telangana government's decision to increase reservations for certain backward sections of society.

Rao spoke to Stalin this morning over phone, a release from the Chief Minister's office said.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao thanked DMK Working President and (Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly) TNLA Opposition Leader MK Stalin who welcomed the efforts to uphold social justice by Telangana CM and for fighting for more powers to states," the release stated.

Stalin had yesterday praised CM Rao for the latter's decision to increase the reservation for oppressed sections of society.

"DMK welcomes the decision of Thiru Chandrasekhara Rao to embrace the principles of social justice in his decision- making and his efforts to uphold the state's rights to determine reservation policies," Stalin had said in a statement yesterday.

Rao had earlier appealed to the Centre to increase quotas for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and backward sections among Muslims and sought delegation of powers on the issue to the states. Rao had also said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) would raise the issue in Parliament and could also approach the Supreme Court on it.

PTI