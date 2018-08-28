  • search

Stalin becomes new DMK chief; wishes pour in

Posted By: PTI
    Chennai, Aug 28: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today congratulated DMK president M K Stalin on his elevation to his party's top post.

    Stalin

    "Congratulations to Shri M K Stalin on being elected President of the DMK. I wish him happiness & success as he begins a new chapter in his political journey. @mkstalin #DMKThalaivarStalin," Gandhi said on Twitter.

    Banerjee also took to Twitter to greet the 65 year-old DMK leader. "Congratulations and best wishes to @mkstalin for being elected President of the DMK @arivalayam," the TMC chief wrote on the micro-blogging site.

    MDMK founder Vaiko also greeted Stalin, wishing him many successes in his new post and a long life. Stalin was today elevated as the DMK President, making him the second leader after his late father M Karunanidhi to be elected to the top post of the Dravidian party in about 50 years.

    At the party's General Council meeting held here, DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan said Stalin was elected unopposed, as he was the sole candidate who had filed nomination for the party chief's post on August 26.

    PTI

