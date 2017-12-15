SSC Stenographer Final Answer Key 2017 released, how to check

The SSC Stenographer Final Answer Key 2017 has been released. The answer key for Grade C and D are available on the official website.

Also, SSC has released the question papers of SSC Stenographer exam.

The SSC conducted the Stenographer (Grade C and D) exam 2017 from September 11 to September 14 in which 2,24,618 candidates appeared.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) was established in November 4, 1975. The organisation works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in subordinate offices.

It is headquartered at New Delhi. Presently, there are seven regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Chennai, Bangalore and two Sub-Regional Offices at Raipur and Chandigarh. Each regional office is headed by a Regional Director and each sub-regional office is headed by a Deputy-Director. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to check SSC Stenographer Final Answer Key 2017:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the link for "Recruitment of Stenographers (Grade 'C' & 'D') Examination, 2017 (Paper-I) - uploading of Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Papers - reg"

Click on the link for "final answer keys and question papers"

Enter roll number, password and choose exam date in the space provided

Click to submit

Final answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News