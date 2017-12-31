SSC releases important notification regarding exam centre: Read here

The SSC or Staff Selection Committee has released an important notification regarding the examination centres.

Recently, the commission has closed the online application window for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level examination. Like the previous years, this year also the applicants were reportedly in lakhs. As the selection of examination centres remains an inevitable part of filling up the examination form, the commission has notified a very important information for the candidates appearing in any of the tests conducted by SSC.

"It is again brought to the notice of the candidates that in accordance with the decision taken, the Commission shall not entertain and accede to any request for change of examination centre under any circumstance from the aspirant candidates appearing in various examinations conducted by the Commission, " as per the official notification released by the commission.

This year SSC CHSL Tier-I exam will be conducted from March 4 to March 26, 2018, while Tier-II will be conducted on July 8, 2018. Candidates have been complaining about the official server not functioning properly, as a result, many are unable to register for the exam. The computer-based objective test carried 100 questions with a total weightage of 200 marks. Candidates will be given 75 minutes to answer the paper questions on general intelligence (reasoning), English language, quantitative aptitude (Mathematics) and general awareness.

OneIndia News