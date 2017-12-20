SSC JE 2016 exam marks released, how to check

The SSC JE 2016 exam marks have been released. The same can be downloaded from the official website.

Results of SSC JE Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract examination, 2016 - Paper-I was declared on June 5, 2017 for calling candidates for appearing in Paper II. Thereafter, Paper-II of the said SSC JE examination was held on July 30, 2017 at various centers. The SSC has also released the marks of SSC JE 2015 exam.

How to check SSC JE 2016 exam marks:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on any of the link given below as:

JUNIOR ENGINEERS (CIVIL, ELECT, MECH, Q.S. & C.) EXAM, 2016 (PAPER-2) MARKS OF THE CANDIDATES ( CIVIL/ ELECTRICAL / MECHANICAL )

JUNIOR ENGINEERS ( CIVIL,MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL,Q.S.& C ) EXAM., 2015 MARKS OF ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES IN P-II ( CIVIL/ELECTRICAL/MECHANICAL )

Click "Click here" from the next page

Check your roll number on the next file open

View marks

Take a printout

