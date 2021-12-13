Srinagar terror attack: PM Modi seeks details; extends condolences to victims family

If normalcy to be brought in Kashmir, Article 370 has to be reinstated: Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi, Dec 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and expressed condolences to the families of the security personnel killed.

"PM Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack," PMO tweeted.

Two policemen were killed and 12 others suffered injuries as terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, the 20th anniversary of the Parliament Attack.

The bus came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area.

The attack comes days after two cops were killed in a terror attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, evoking widespread condemnation from various political parties.

The two policemen were injured in the firing and were admitted to a hospital, where they died.

The attack also comes on the close heels of the recent spate of targeted attacks on migrant workers and members of the minority communities in Kashmir.

No terrorist outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the firing on the police bus which came on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament building in the national capital by the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit.

On December 13 in 2001, terrorists attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people. All five terrorists were shot dead.