Srinagar-Leh national highway to reopen for regulated traffic from February 28

Jammu, Feb 25: The Jammu and Kashmir government has said that the Srinagar-Leh national highway will be reopened for vehicular traffic on February 28, officials said.

In a meeting to review the status of Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner PK Pole convened that the highway will be open for civilian traffic from February 28. On that day, the road will be officially opened by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh for traffic movement, they said.

During the meeting, it is reportedly said that it was given out that the road stands cleared for one-way traffic but based on a weather advisory, the road shall be opened for civilian traffic from February 28, they said.

It was informed during the meeting that several advisories need to be issued in view of the slippery road condition and avalanche warnings, including allowing the plying of vehicles with chains for both HMVs and LMVs and one-way traffic at Zojila pass to avoid accidents.

The Kashmir divisional commissioner said both advisories shall be put in place to prevent any exigency while there shall be proper timing to allow movement of vehicles from Sonamarg and Minamarg.