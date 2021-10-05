TSK25K marathon: AIFO India will run for a cause and the aim is to eradicate leprosy

Srimaan Ramachandra Raja’s NGO Targets 100% Vaccination in Villages of Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

September 3rd 2021. Chennai* . As an endeavour to accelerate the ongoing Covid- 1 9 Vaccination drive, a social activist from Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, Srimaan Ramachandra Raja with his NGO, is helping state administration with impactful awareness campaigns to appeal villagers to get vaccinated.

Virudhunagar district has an approx. 20 Lac population and more than 12 Lac people have been vaccinated so far and the number is growing further. Under the aegis of the administration to achieve 100% success rate in the rural vaccination of the district, the awareness drive has been initiated by the NGO.

Over 1 thousand plus N-95 Masks were being distributed among the people and 5 hand sanitiser dispensers being installed in the Reddyiapatti village by Shree Welfare Foundation along with a financial aid to the families in crisis.

Srimaan Ramachandra Raja, Founder of Shree Welfare Foundation, is travelling door-to-door with his team NGO's team to appeal villagers to come out and get the jabs. While sharing his experience in the vaccination drive, social activist said, "My team ensures to inform the villagers of side-effects like fever and we hand them paracetamol for the same. We distribute N95 masks and cooked meal packs to villagers after inoculation to reduce their workload. "

Adding further, "Vaccine fear is still pervasive in villagers, in particular, they are reluctant to get vaccinated. Our target is to achieve 100% vaccination in rural Tamil Nadu before the 3rd wave strikes." He said.

Vaccine hesitancy still exist in rural India. People are hostile to health care personnel. Social activists have shown to be invaluable during these trying times. They frequently succeed in persuading individuals in communities to be vaccinated. Social activist campaigns have always helped to increase the number of people who are vaccinated.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 14:35 [IST]