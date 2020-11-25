YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sri Lankan boat with 100 kgs of Pak drugs intercepted by Coast Guard

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 25: The Indian Coast Guard has seized drugs including 100 kilograms of heroin from a Sri Lankan boat.

    The seizure was made south of Thoothukudi during an operation, which began on November 17. Sources tell OneIndia that actionable intelligence led to the seizure of the drugs.

    Sri Lankan boat with 100 kgs of Pak drugs intercepted by Coast Guard
    Representational Image

    The drugs were meant to be sent to western countries from Sri Lanka. The drugs were transferred onto the Sri Lankan vessel by a Pakistani dhow from Karachi. The Indian Coast Guard found 99 packets of heroin of 100 kilograms, 20 boxes of synthetic drugs, a Thuraya set and five 9mm pistols.

    The officials are interrogating six crew members, including the captain of the intercepted boat, the source cited above said. The boat is said to be owned by Alensu Alensu Kuttige Sinha Deeptha Sani Fernando from Negombo, a city which is on the west coast of Sri Lanka.

    More INDIAN COAST GUARD News

    Read more about:

    indian coast guard drugs sri lanka

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 25, 2020, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X