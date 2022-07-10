Sri Lanka crisis: A commoner's lucky 'Royal Lunch' at President Rajapaksa's house

India

oi-Prakash KL

Colombo, July 10: Protesters, who broke through police barricades and stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence, are apparently having their best time of their lives. After clips of commoners taking a dip in the swimming pool and romping through his kitchen and home, a new video now shows a protester having a 'Royal Lunch' at the presidential palace.

A clip of the man having lunch with his family at the residence's lawn has now gone viral. "This is the first time we have entered the president's house. We have got a good opportunity so I think that the whole country is peaceful now. The corrupted will be finished. I got a chance with my kids to come and have lunch in here. Lunch at Presidential house. A royal lunch," he said in a video.

#WATCH | Country is free of corruption, everything is peaceful. Came here to celebrate with family & children. We are all having lunch here in the Presidential palace: A local in Colombo, Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/eauC30O6mn — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022

Speaking to ANI, another protestor said, "We have been showing our displeasure by holding the flag saying that the system that they are continuing for 74 years is repressive of our people, our rights. They were oppressive towards people. They were just clinging on to power by using military forces that's why our sign was the black flag showing the descent to the government. The youth are against this system."

Dramatic visuals from outside Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapakse's residence on Saturday showed a sea of demonstrators storming into the compound, tearing down security cordons placed by police.

Rajapaksa, who was facing calls for resignation since March, was using the President's House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April. According to sources, the President had been moved out of his residence on Friday, in anticipation of Saturday's protests.

President Rajapaksa has reportedly informed Speaker Abeywardena that he will resign on July 13.

On the other hand, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has offered to resign to make way for an all-party government. Despite offering to step down, his private residence was set on fire by the angry mob Saturday evening.