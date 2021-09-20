YouTube
    Spy sharing defence info nabbed by Bengaluru cops following Military Intel alert

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 20: The Bengaluru police has apprehended one person who was providing information regarding the defence establishment.

    The police said that they had apprehended a person who is a resident of Rajasthan on charges that he was sharing sensitive information relating to the Indian Army with foreign agencies.

    Spy sharing defence info nabbed by Bengaluru cops following Military Intel alert
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The Military Intelligence had provided the police information about the man's activities, following which in a joint operation, he was nabbed, the police also said. He was taking pictures of the defence establishments in Bengaluru and sharing them with foreign agencies, the police also said.

    The police said that the accused was in the possession of a military uniform. He was using the same to enter the establishments and gather information, the police also learnt. The Bengaluru police said that the matter has been taken up seriously and a detailed probe is being conducted in this regard.

    Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 16:25 [IST]
    X