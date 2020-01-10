Spike in sedition related cases: NCRB data

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: There has been a spike in the number of sedition cases, latest data by the NCRB show. The number of sedition cases increased from 35 in 2016 to 70 in 2018, the data also suggests.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there were 12 sedition cases registered in 2018 when compared to the one that was registered in 2017. Jharkhand however recorded the highest number of these cases. There were 18 cases registered in Jharkhand, the NCRB data also said. Kerala recorded 9 such cases while in Manipur the number was 4.

Under the Official Secrets Act, there were 16 cases registered in Maharashtra. UP and Punjab registered 7 and 5 cases under the OSA. In the year 2017, the maximum number of cases registered under the OSA was at Rajasthan. While Rajasthan recorded 4 such cases, in Uttar Pradesh, the number stood at 3.