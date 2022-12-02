DGCA lifts curbs, SpiceJet can now operate at full capacity from October 30

SpiceJet flight with 197 passengers onboard makes emergency landing at Kochi airport

pti-PTI

Kochi, Dec 02: A SpiceJet flight from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) bound for Kozhikode with 197 passengers, including six crew, onboard had an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday evening following hydraulic failure, an airport spokesperson said here.

An emergency was declared in the airport at 6:29 pm after the SpiceJet-SG 036 flight, which was scheduled to land at Kozhikode airport, was diverted to Kochi, he said.

"Full emergency was declared at Kochi airport at 18:29 hours," the spokesperson said.

"The flight landed safely at 19.19 hours on the runway after an emergency landing situation," he added.