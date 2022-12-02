YouTube
    SpiceJet flight with 197 passengers onboard makes emergency landing at Kochi airport

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Dec 02: A SpiceJet flight from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) bound for Kozhikode with 197 passengers, including six crew, onboard had an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday evening following hydraulic failure, an airport spokesperson said here.

    Representational Image
    An emergency was declared in the airport at 6:29 pm after the SpiceJet-SG 036 flight, which was scheduled to land at Kozhikode airport, was diverted to Kochi, he said.

    "Full emergency was declared at Kochi airport at 18:29 hours," the spokesperson said.

    "The flight landed safely at 19.19 hours on the runway after an emergency landing situation," he added.

    X