Special Task Force arrest yet another Bangladeshi from Kolkata

Another Bangladesh national was arrested from Kolkata in the early hours of Friday by the Special Task Force (STF.) This arrest comes on the heels of the arrest of 2 operatives of the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent along with an Indian arms dealer from the Kolkata railway station on November 21.

Mohammad Sahadat Hossain (26 years) alias Babu, was arrested from in front of the Jagat Talkies (cinema hall) located on Acharya Prafulla Chandra Road, Sealdah, Kolkata.

The primary investigation has revealed that Sahadat is a border tout whose job is to help people cross over the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally without valid documents including passport and visa.

Sahadat is a resident of Roghunathpur, Dhanya Khola, Benapole Port, Jessore, Bangladesh on the border with India.

The earlier arrested include Samsad Mia alias Tanvir alias Saiful alias Tushar Biswas (26 years) is a resident of Katashola, Moinpur, Sunamgunj, Shylet, Bangladesh; Rizaul Islam alias Riyaz alias Sumon (25 years) of Kasimnagar, Kapilmoni Panchayat, Khulna, Bangladesh and Monotosh Dey alias Mona Da (46 years) of Kholapota, Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

While Samsad Mia (Tanvir) and Rizaul Islam are allegedly Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operatives, Monotesh Dey is an arms dealer.

STF sources state that Sahadat had arranged for the Bangladesh duo Tanvir and Riyaz to cross over to India from Bangladesh without documents. He had even set up contacts for the two in Hyderabad and even get a job in the slaughterhouse in Hyderabad.

Sahadat has been produced at a Kolkata court. The STF has prayed for 14 days of custody of Sahadat in order to interrogate him.

They will be trying to find out how many times Tanvir and Riyaz had crossed over the border and who are the others (having links with Tanvir and Riyaz) that Sahadat had helped to cross over.

The STF is trying to find out whether is Sahadat is a mere tout or has links with terrorist outfits also. The STF has plans to interrogate Sahadat together with Tanvir and Riyaz also.

