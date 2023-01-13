Special counsel to probe Biden documents

India

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

This is definitely a political embarrassment for the White House and required investigation. The classified marked documents were found inside his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

New Delhi, Jan 13: Although it has been pending for months, Attorney-General Merrick Garland has finally done what is unprecedented. He has appointed a special counsel who would be investigating the documents that have their origin in the Obama presidency. Nonetheless, the investigation into the documents that were found at President Joe Biden's home and former private office could lead to serious consequences in US politics.

According to the reports from the US media the appointment of Robert Hur is a major moment for Biden. Needless to say this also marks a unique moment in American political history where a sitting president is being investigated by a special counsel.

Nonetheless, Robert Hur is the same lawyer who was nominated to be US attorney in Maryland by then President Donald Trump in 2017. However, as is the precedent in the US, Robert Hur had to resign in 2021 as soon as Biden became the President.

Special counsel due to extraordinary circumstance

There could be various arguments why a special counsel is being appointed as the probe could be done with the available departments. However, Attorney General Merrick Garland is of the view that the circumstance does not allow a regular probe. He has been quoted saying that he strongly believes it requires special counsel.

Garland admits that despite the fact that the normal processes of this department can handle all investigations with integrity; however, since it is under the regulations and the situation is quite peculiar, it requires an appointment of special counsel.

White House rules out cyberattack on FAA; cause not clear, says US prez Biden

The Attorney General said that the appointment underscores for the public. He is of the view that the appointment is towards the department's commitment to independent investigation based on the facts and law.

Biden documents in question

In a strange world it was none but Joe Biden's aides who found classified government records and that too in two batches. This is definitely a political embarrassment for the White House and required investigation. The classified marked documents were found inside his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

However, talking to the media Biden said the documents were in a locked garage. However, it will be investigated whether they were really in a locked garage or open for everyone to access. The US law says that access to classified documents is limited to people with special authorisation.

Additionally, there are rules about how they are kept and stored and once they have to be turned over to the US National Archives once tenure is over.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 17:29 [IST]