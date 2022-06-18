YouTube
    Special CBI court rejects bail application of Satyendar Jain

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 18: A special CBI court on Saturday dismissed the bail application of Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case.

    The development came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations in Delhi in connection with the case.

    At least 10 residential and business locations are being covered by the officials of the federal probe agency as part of the searches. The premises linked to the promoters of a prominent school-running business group are also understood to have been covered.

    Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is in judicial custody at present. A decision on his bail plea has been reserved by a Delhi court.

    satyendra jain cbi money laundering case

    Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 13:17 [IST]
    X