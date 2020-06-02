  • search
    Southwest monsoon to hit Goa on June 6

    By
    |

    Panaji, June 02: The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Goa on June 6, a senior official from the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

    However, the coastal state will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 3 because of the formation of a low- pressure area in the Arabian Sea, IMD's senior scientist Rahul Mohan said.

      "Due to the formation of a low-pressure area over South East and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, the IMD has put Goa on 'orange alert,' he said.

      The coastal state will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 3, he added. The low-pressure area is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' and cross North Maharashtra and South Gujarat on June 3, he said.

      The southwest monsoon, which already hit Kerala on Monday, will reach Goa by June 6, Mohan said. "Monsoon will advance further only after the low- pressure system in Arabian Sea dissipates and that may occur by June 5," he said.

