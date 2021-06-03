Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over Kerala, Karnataka in next five days

IMD says thunderstorm forecast for five districts in Madhya Pradesh, orange alert issued

Above normal in Central India, monsoon likely to be normal in north and south: IMD

Normal rainfall forecast this year across country except parts of north east India

Southwest Monsoon makes onset over Kerala: IMD

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 03: The Southwest Monsoon has made its onset over Kerala, IMD DG M Mohapatra said.

The monsoon onset over Kerala marks the commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country.

The Southwest Monsoon has made an onset over southern parts of Kerala, said IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra.

Above normal in Central India, monsoon likely to be normal in north and south: IMD

The normal onset date for Southwest Monsoon over Kerala is June 1.

On Wednesday, the IMD said that the conditions are ripe for southwest monsoon to make an onset over Kerala on June 3 after missing its normal onset date.

It said spatial rainfall distribution has increased over Kerala and the westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea.

According to the satellite imagery, there is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea.

"The conditions are likely to favour in further enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala during next 24 hours. Hence, the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place during the same period," the IMD said.

The normal date for arrival for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. The IMD had predicted that monsoon would hit Kerala on May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus four days. But on May 30, it said conditions were not ripe for the monsoon to hit Kerala the next day. Monsoon is expected to be normal this year, the IMD said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 12:43 [IST]