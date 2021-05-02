YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    oxygen new delhi

    SOS for Oxygen shortage: Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital raises alarm, says 50 lives at risk

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 2: Delhi''s Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital Sunday sounded an alarm about their dwindling stocks of oxygen, saying 50 people, including four newborns, are "at risk".

    An official of the in Malviya Nagar hospital said there are around 80 patients, including those suffering from Covid-19, at the hospital. It also has 15 newborns, he said.

    SOS for Oxygen shortage: Delhis Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital raises alarm, says 50 lives at risk

    "There 50 people, including four newborns, on oxygen support," he said.

    New Zealand High Commission drops oxygen SOS to Congress says SorryNew Zealand High Commission drops oxygen SOS to Congress says Sorry

    The hospital does not have a liquid oxygen storage tank and depends on oxygen cylinders from a private vendor.

    "It has become a daily fire-fight exercise in the absence of a continuous supply. We require around 125 oxygen cylinders a day," the official said.

    On Saturday, 12 Covid-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at south Delhi''s Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes in the afternoon.

    Several hospitals in Delhi continue to grapple with a shortage of oxygen, as coronavirus cases continue to spike every passing day.

    PTI

    MORE NEWS

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 14:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X