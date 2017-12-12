Soothing the Valley through ‘Operation Outreach’

Operation clean up or all out was launched by the Indian security forces to wipe out terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir. While this operation has resulted in the death of over 208 terrorists in the year 2017 alone, it was also necessary to bring many others back into the mainstream.

Today, the security forces and the administration are under Operation Outreach in a bid to ensure that local terrorists are back to the mainstream. As part of this operation, the forces give local terrorists the option to surrender.

This operation began earlier this month at Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam considered to be the epicenters of terrorism. So far the Jammu and Kashmir police have met over a 100 families seeking their help to bring those who have joined terrorism back into the mainstream.

This programme was prompted by the advise given by the centre's interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma. Further Chief Minister of J&K, Mehbooba Mufti had also said that killing terrorists alone will not solve the problem and the police must also take a humane approach.

Director General of Police, S P Vaid says that the police have started reaching out to the families. We will reach out in the other districts of the state as well, he further added. As part of this programme we will meet with the kin and families of local terrorists, he also said.

The police have so far reached out to the families of at least 100 terrorists. The response has been positive so far. There are 6 districts in Kashmir which are terrorism infested. The focus of the operation would be at Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Budgam, Kupwara and Handwara.

OneIndia News