YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Soon you will need to keep your debit, credit card handy to make payments online

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The debit and credit card numbers contain 16 digits and it is not easy to remember.

    It is even harder when people use more than one card. As per the new rules of the Reserve Bank of India, you many have an option, but to take the card with you wherever you go.

    Soon you will need to keep your debit, credit card handy to make payments online
    Representational Image

    The RBI has mandated that merchants, e-commerce websites and payment aggregators will not be allowed to store the card details of the online customers. These rules will apply to Amazon, Flipkart, Google Pay, Paytm, Netflix, etc. This means these companies will not be able to store your card number.

    Earlier, when the card number was stored, you could enter your CVV to make payments. Now you will have to enter all the details such as your name, card number and card validity to make online payment.

    The RBI circular says that this would come into effect from July 2021.

    While there is an argument that this could hamper the process of going cashless, the RBI says that the purpose of not giving card details to a third party is to reduce the risk of fraud.

    The IT industry body NASSCOM had already expressed its concern against such a move in January.

    According to CNBC-TV18, a group of 25 consumer internet companies like Flipkart, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft and Zomato have also written to the RBI. They argue that these rules will severely disrupt the customer's online payment experience.

    More DEBIT CARDS News

    Read more about:

    debit cards amazon reserve bank of india

    Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X