Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep: BJP govt ensures you don’t run from pillar to post anymore

Soon you could travel from Bengaluru to Mysuru in just 75 minutes

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 28: With the completion of road construction work at the 117-kilometre long stretch of the national highway in Karnataka, soon, you could travel from Mysore to Bangalore in just 75 minutes.

This state of the art project has multiple structures like an 8-kilometre long elevated corridor, nine major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four ROBs (Road Over Bridge) and five bypasses which will decongest traffic and significantly reduce pollution.

Taking to twitter, Nitin Gadkari posted, "The Bengaluru - Nidaghatta - Mysuru section of NH-275 is a 10-Lane, 117 km long stretch in the state of Karnataka. It is being developed at a cost of ₹ 8,350 crore. The construction work is nearing completion and will be completed by October 2022."

The Bengaluru - Nidaghatta - Mysuru section of NH-275 is a 10-Lane, 117 km long stretch in the State of Karnataka. It is being developed at a cost of ₹ 8,350 Cr. The construction work is nearing completion and will be completed by October 2022. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/y3b3ASAIa6 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 28, 2022

"The stretch will have state of art project which will have multiple structures like 8 km long elevated corridor, 9 major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, 4 ROBs and 5 bypasses which will ease out traffic congestion and significantly reduce pollution," he added.

"This road will substantially reduce the travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru from 3 hours to 75 minutes only. It will enhance connectivity between the two important cities and provide an impetus to tourism and economy in the region," said Nitin Gadkari.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 17:17 [IST]