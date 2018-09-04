Sonia Gandhi's National advisory council was for supporting Naxalism: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 4: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday claimed that during the UPA regime, Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council (NAC) was a "supporting ground for naxalites".

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused it of compromising national security for political opportunism. The NAC "embraced Naxalism" and was "ground for supporting Naxals" under Sonia Gandhi, he said.

Taking a jibe at Congress, Patra said, "They (Congress) should contact the Election Commission (EC) and tell them that we want to get renamed as INC (M) - Indian National Congress (Maoist)."

Patra alleged that senior opposition leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh extended support to people with "naxal links".

"Digvijaya Singh is getting very impatient, saying arrest me (sic). Digvijayaji and Congress party, your friends have already been arrested. Don't worry, the law will take its course. Enough's enough. There is nothing bigger than the law and the country," he said.

Patra also claimed that former union minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had written a letter to the Maharashtra Government to release Mahesh Raut, an activist who was arrested in for his "naxal links".

"Confusion, conspiracy and Congress are synonyms," Patra added.

Meanwhile, Singh came down heavily on the BJP spokesperson's allegations and dared the government to arrest him if the accusations were true.

"If the allegations are true, let the government arrest me. First, I was branded an anti-national, now a Naxal. So, come and arrest me in that case," Singh said.