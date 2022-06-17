Sonia Gandhi being treated for respiratory infection: Congress

New Delhi, Jun 17: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is currently being treated for a fungal infection detected in her lower respiratory tract, along with other post-COVID symptoms, the party said in a statement on Friday. She continues to be under close observation and treatment, the statement said.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi on the afternoon of June 12, 2022 when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent Covid infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning. A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment," the statement said.

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons in connection with the National Herald case, Congress President Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2. Congress' Randeep Surjewala said that the party president, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, had isolated herself and was given requisite medical attention, news agency ANI reported.

As she failed to turn up before the ED, it sent a fresh summons to the Congress interim president and asked her to appear before the agency's officers on June 23 for questioning in a money laundering case.