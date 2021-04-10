Sonia Gandhi to chair COVID-19 meeting for Congress-ruled states today, Rahul Gandhi to attend

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 10: Congress Interim chief Sonia Gandhi will on Saturday hold a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states on the issue of rising COVID-19 situation in the country. Senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will also be attending the meet.

In the meeting, the status of the COVID-19 in the states will be reviewed. The Congress leadership will also make suggestions to help the public, sources told news agency.

Several states including Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar are facing vaccine shortages.

The meeting comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to place an immediate moratorium on the export of vaccines, fast track approval of other vaccines and open up vaccination to everyone who needs it.

17 private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad: Official

Criticising the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi asked whether the export of vaccines was an effort to garner "publicity".

Referring to the PM's appeal to the Chief Ministers to organise a vaccine festival from April 11 to 14, Gandhi tweeted that shortage of vaccines amid the rise in COVID-19 cases is a very serious issue.

"India had the first-mover advantage in vaccination and yet we are moving at a snail's pace. Historically, India has achieved abundant experience in designing and executing some of the world''s biggest vaccination programmes. Yet in the present case, we have managed to fully vaccinate less than 1% of the population in 3 months..." the letter claimed.

"While our nation is facing vaccine starvation, more than 6 crore doses of vaccines have been exported... Was the export of vaccines also an ''oversight'', like many other decisions of this government, or an effort to garner publicity at the cost of our citizens?""Double central allocation for vaccine procurement from the existing Rs 35,000 crore. Give State governments a greater say in vaccine procurement and distribution. Provide direct income support to the vulnerable sections in the disastrous second wave," Rahul Gandhi claimed in his letter.