YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Sonia Gandhi in Mysore to participate in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mysore, Oct 3: Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in this historic town on Monday afternoon for the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. She will participate in the Yatra on Thursday morning when it resumes after a two day break.

    Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons.

    Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru today
    Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru today

    It will be after a long time that Gandhi will participate in the party's public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating.

    'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is historic and people want to join, says Ramesh 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is historic and people want to join, says Ramesh

    The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the 26th day of its almost five month journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the entire 3,570 km Yatra.

    Comments

    More SONIA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi congress yatra

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X