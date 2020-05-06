  • search
    Sonia Gandhi, Cong CMs question Govt's strategy after lockdown 3.0

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday during a web interaction on COVID 19 with Congress President Sonia Gandhi questioned the government on its steps after the third phase of lockdown ends.

    Sonia Gandhi, Cong CMs question Govt regarding economic stimulus

    ''We need to know what will happen after lockdown 3.0,' ex-PM Manmohan Singh said during a meeting with Congress CMs.

    The meeting was held on Wednesday through video conferencing. And the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry will be attending.

    The meeting comes in the wake of the announcement by the Congress to bear the cost of travel of the stranded migrants, and Rahul Gandhi''s talk with Noble laureate Abhijeet Banerjee.

    Congress is harping on the condition of the migrant labourers and the poor, who it says have been badly affected by the unplanned lockdown. By taking up this issue, the party is strategically avoiding direct conflict with the Union Government and yet taking up the issue to corner the Centre on the plight of the poor.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
