    Sonia Gandhi appoints office bearers of Congress Parliamentary Party

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed party MPs Santokh Singh Chaudhary, M K Raghavan and Amee Yajnik as secretaries of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Gandhi, who is also the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), has appointed D K Suresh as the treasurer.

    Besides Deepinder Singh Hooda, the young MPs who have been named in the executive committee of the CPP include, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Pradyut Bordoloi, Pratibha Singh, Karti Chidambaram, Jasbir Singh Dimpa and Nakul Nath.

    Sonia Gandhi appoints office bearers of Congress Parliamentary Party

    "The Congress president has appointed the office bearers of Congress Parliamentary Party with immediate effect. While Santokh Singh Chaudhary, MK Raghavan and Dr Amee Yajnik have been appointed as secretaries, D K Suresh has been appointed as treasurer," according to an official communication from the party.

    Members of the CPP executive committee include Su Thirunavakkarasar, Fransisco Sardinha, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Adoor Prakash, Geeta Koda, Benny Behanan, Suresh Dhanorkar, Mohammed Jawed, Rajmohan Unnithan, Phulo Devi Netam, Naranbhai J Rathwa, Shamsher Singh Dullo, G C Chandrashekhar, Neeraj Dangi and Pradeep Tamta. PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 2:55 [IST]
