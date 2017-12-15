My job is to retire, says Sonia Gandhi as Rahul Gandhi set to take over Congress

Sonia Gandhi announces her retirement from politics on 1st day of Parliament's winter session

On the first day of the Winter session, Sonia Gandhi announced her retirement as Rahul Gandhi is set to take over as the Congress President. Sonia Gandhi remained in the post for 19 years.

"My job is to retire," Sonia Gandhi told reporters on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament when asked about her role after Rahul Gandhi formally takes over as Congress President on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi has been elected unopposed as Congress president on Monday. Rahul Gandhi is yet to collect the certificate formally declaring his ascension to the post on December 16.

The 47-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family was the lone candidate in the fray. Rahul Gandhi became the vice-president of the party in January 2013.

The CEA received a total of 89 nomination papers proposing Rahul Gandhi's name for the top post. All the nomination papers were found to be valid, party's central election authority head Mullappally Ramachandran said.

(With agency reports)