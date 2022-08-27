YouTube
    Sonali Phogat murder: Goa police arrest 2 including club owner

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 27: The Goa police on Friday arrested two more people including a club owner and drug peddler in connection with the death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat. The police have also recovered drugs from the washroom of the club.

    India Today while quoting the Goa police said that the owner was arrested because drugs have been recovered from the club. He was arrested after questioning and the nature of the drugs are yet to be confirmed the police said while adding that a lab report will confirm the same.

    Sonali Phogat
    The Goa police had said that Phogat was drugged and the CCTV footage showed the BJP leader limping inside the pub. Her two aides Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Wani were earlier arrested in connection with the murder case.

    Goa Cong seeks CBI probe in Sonali Phogat death caseGoa Cong seeks CBI probe in Sonali Phogat death case

    Phogat first shot to fame on TikTok which is now banned in India. She was brought dead to the St. Antony's hospital at Anjuna North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel. The doctors had initially said that prima facie it looked like she died of a heart attack.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:36 [IST]
