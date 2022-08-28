YouTube
    Panaji, Aug 28: The Goa Police have arrested one more drug peddler in connection with the case of alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, an official said on Sunday.

    With this, five people have so far been arrested in the case. Phogat, a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality show ''Big Boss'', died on August 23, a day after arrival in Goa.

    Sonali Phogat murder case: One more drug peddler nabbed by Goa Police; Total arrests 5

    On Saturday night, the Anjuna police in North Goa district arrested drug peddler Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar for allegedly supplying drugs to another peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in custody in connection with the case, the official said.

    Sonali Phogat death: Haryana govt seeks CBI probe - 10 pointsSonali Phogat death: Haryana govt seeks CBI probe - 10 points

    Gaonkar had allegedly supplied drugs to two other accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, who accompanied Phogat on the Goa trip, police earlier said.

    Earlier, the Haryana government said it will write to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of Phogat. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured the family that his government will write to the Goa government in this regard, according to an official statement.

    Family members of Phogat met Khattar at his residence here on Saturday evening and requested for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death.

    Police have so far arrested Phogat's personal assistant Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

    While Singh and Sagwan have been charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 9:54 [IST]
    X