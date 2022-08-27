Sonali Phogat death: Haryana govt seeks CBI probe - 10 points

Retired HC judge to probe killing of Haryana DSP in Nuh

New Delhi, Aug 27: Haryana government will write to the Goa government seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after her family met with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

Here are the major developments in 10 points

Family members of the deceased BJP leader Sonali Phogat met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence here. "CM Khattar assured us there will be CBI probe and we will get justice. Everything will come to the fore. It can be seen in the video that it was done forcefully. She told me that something wrong is being done to her after that her phone got off," said Rupesh, Sonali Phogat's sister after meeting with the CM.

Phogat was administered methamphetamine drugs by the accused at a restaurant in North Goa hours before her death, Goa Police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said left-overs from the drugs which were given to her at Curlies Restaurant at Anjuna have been seized from the restaurant's washroom.

Two CCTV footages of BJP leader Sonali Phogat at a restaurant in North Goa hours before her death have surfaced on social media.

The videos of the CCTV footages from Curlies restaurant at Anjuna are going viral on social media. In one of the videos, Phogat can be seen dancing with one of the arrested accused Sudhir Sagwan.

Another video shows Phogat being escorted out of the restaurant by the accused. In the footage, she is seen staggering and almost falling near the staircase on her way out of the restaurant.

The Goa Police arrested a North Goa restaurant owner and a peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused held earlier. With the fresh arrests, the number of persons in police custody so far rose to four.

The drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, and Edwin Nunes, who owns Curlies restaurant where Phogat had partied before her death, were detained from Anjuna on Saturday morning. They were arrested in the afternoon, the officer said. Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh, arrested earlier in the case, had "confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from Gaonkar, the officer said.

Gaonkar and Nunes have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. Prima facie, Gaonkar sold drugs to Sagwan and Singh who made the victim consume them while partying. A court in Goa on Saturday remanded Sagwan and Singh in police custody for ten days.

Phogat was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on the morning of August 23 from the hotel where she was staying.

Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 23:33 [IST]