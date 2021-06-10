Solar Eclipse 2021: Time, visibility in India and where to watch LIVE

An astronomical phenomenon:

NASA says that the eclipse will be visible to people across the northern hemisphere. NASA while describing the solar eclipse as an astronomical phenomenon says that the same occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on the latter fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas.

Where will Solar Eclipse 2021 will be visible:

NASA says that the eclipse will be visible only in a few regions, while it would be partial in others. Russia, Greenland and Canada will get to witness the ring of fire. This in other words is a full solar eclipse. In United States and Alaska the people would be able to witness only a partial eclipse, whole large parts of North America, Europe, Asia, northern Africa and parts of the Carribean will also witness a partial solar eclipse.

Where will Solar Eclipse 2021 will be visible in India:

In India, the Solar Eclipse 2021 will be visible only in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. In India, the eclipse is scheduled to begin at 1.42 pm and will end at 6.41 pm. The peak time will come around 4.16 pm, when both the Sun and Moon will conjunct exactly at 25 degrees in Taurus sign.

Where to watch Solar Eclipse 2021:

For those who cannot witness the solar eclipse 2021, they can watch it online. Nasa will be streaming the eclipse live on nasa.gov.in. You could also watch it on YouTube courtesy Luc Bolard of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Sudbury Centre. To see what are the precautions one must take during a solar eclipse, you can visit this page https://www.nasa.gov/content/june-10-2021-eclipse.