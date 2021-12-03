Surya Grahan 2021 on December 4: What can I expect to see during a solar eclipse?

Solar eclipse 2021 LIVE: Year’s last surya grahan on December 4; When where to watch live streaming

New Delhi, Nov 03: The last and final solar eclipse of the year is all set to take place tomorrow, i.e on December 4, 2021 when the moon moves between the Sun and Earth for one last time this year.

It will start at 10:59 am, and will continue till 03:07 in the afternoon. The Moon will fully or partially block the Sun's light in the southern hemisphere, casting a shadow in some areas on Earth. Antarctica will be the only place on Earth to experience a full solar eclipse as the Sun, Moon, and our planet will fall in a direct line.

