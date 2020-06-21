Solar Eclipse 2020 today: Myths, Dos, Don'ts to witness rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

What is annular solar eclipse 2020

A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three celestial objects are aligned. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the Moon falls short of that of the Sun such that it cannot cover up the latter completely.

As a result, a ring of the Sun's disk remains visible around the Moon. This gives an image of a ring of fire.

Solar eclipse 2020 visibility

Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of the partial eclipse will be around 94 per cent in Delhi, 80 per cent in Guwahati, 78 per cent in Patna, 75 per cent in Silchar, 66 per cent in Kolkata, 62 per cent in Mumbai, 37 per cent in Bangalore, 34 per cent in Chennai, 28 per cent in Port Blair.

Solar eclipse 2020 today: Myths

In Hindu mythology a solar eclipse is seen as the engulfing of life giving, energy providing Sun by an evil force; it is therefore seen as an omen. The period for which the eclipse lasts is believed to see an increase in harmful agents, bacteria and germs as a result of the absence of Sun rays and light. This is why many avoid eating food during an eclipse.

Many experts say that it is best to maintain a satvic diet. This includes soup, juice, fresh fruits and vegetables and salads. This is suggested because it will help you stay light and focus more on meditation.

Solar eclipse 2020 today: Dos and don'ts

Dos

There are special goggles made for looking at the Sun. Use these goggles for safe viewing.

Look at the shadow of a bush or a tree. With the gaps between the leaves acting like a pinhole, numerous images of the eclipsed Sun can be seen on the ground.

Welders glass #13 or #14 that can be used to see the Sun directly with naked eyes.

DON'Ts

Do not look at the Sun directly. The Sun is a very bright object, and looking at it directly can cause severe damage to the eye and vision.

Do not use sunglasses, goggles, exposed x-ray sheet or lampblack over a glass.

Do not try to view the Sun's image on the surface of water.

Tips for viewing the eclipse

Make a pinhole in a card sheet and hold it under the Sun. At some distance, keep a screen of white paper. Image of the Sun can be seen on this sheet. By adjusting the gap between the sheet and the screen, the image can be made larger.

You can use a strainer for making pinhole images. Cover the 'compact' makeup kit mirror with black paper, with a small hole at the centre. Reflect the image of the Sun on a distant wall in shadow. You can get a projected image of the eclipsed Sun.

Bhuj to witness solar eclipse first