    Solar Eclipse 2019: How Kerala witnessed this rare spectacle

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26: The annular solar eclipse was witnessed by thousands of enthusiastic people, including children and the aged, especially in northern districts of Kerala, while clouds played a dampner in some places.

    The rare spectacle was first visible at Cheruvathoor in Kasaragod, followed by places in Kozhikode and Kannur.

    Solar Eclipse 2019: How Kerala witnessed this rare spectacle

    In Wayanad, there was disappointment as the annular eclipse was not visible due to clouds.

    Solar Eclipse in pictures

    A young boy in Kalpetta said he was saddened as he could not see the eclipse totally.

    "We came here with lot of expectations. But are disappointed," he said.

    Various temples, including the famous Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple, Padmanabha Swamy temple at Thiruvananthapuram and the Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayur were closed during the solar eclipse and are expected to open after purification rites.

    In the northern most district of Kasaragod, a private operator totally stopped bus service on a particular route during the eclipse.

    Here is how PM Modi watched Solar Eclipse 2019

    Payasam and breakfast was distributed in Kozhikode during the four-hour eclipse to dispel myths about abstaining from food and celebrate the occasion.

    In the districts of Kottayam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, the eclipse was said to be partial.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
