  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Social media firms to act against paid adverts violating EC norms: IAMAI

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 20: Social media platforms, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, have adopted a voluntary code of ethics for the upcoming general elections to act against paid advertisements that violate norms set by the Election Commission, industry body IAMAI said on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    "Under the Code, participants have voluntarily undertaken to establish a high-priority communication channel with the nodal officers designated by ECI.

    "Participants including BIGO, ByteDance, Facebook, Google, Sharechat and Twitter have also agreed to take action on content reported by the nodal officer, expeditiously, in accordance with the law," the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said in a statement.

    Also Read LS polls: Now social media norms to be similar to Model Code of Conduct

    The chief election commissioner in his remarks appreciated the proactive steps taken by the association and its members to ensure transparency with regard to paid political advertisements, according to IAMAI.

    The commissioner appreciated measures such as maintaining a repository of advertisements with information of sponsors, expenditures and targeted reach of such content in an aggregated manner, it added.

    "Participants have built the technology to upload MCMC (Media Certification Monitoring Committee) certification. Participants have also committed to taking action on paid advertisements violating MCMC certification requirement under notification by the ECI," the statement said.

    IAMAI will act as the liaison between the social media firms and the Election Commission of India.

    "Collectively, IAMAI and the member participants of the code of ethics remain committed to ensuring free, fair, and ethical electoral process," the industry body said.

    PTI

    More SOCIAL MEDIA News

    Read more about:

    social media election commission of india

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue