Soaring mercury: These 14 states, UTs may see heatwave, duststorm till May 2

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 29: Even as maximum temperatures in most parts of India continue to soar, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe heatwaves in as many as 14 states and Union territories (UTs) till May 2. These include the northern regions of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, among others.

Delhi is likely to witness the mercury surpassing the 43-degree mark on Thursday and touch 44 degree Celsius on Friday. On Wednesday, the national capital's maximum temperature jumped two-three degrees above normal in most places, with the Safdarjung Observatory - Delhi's base station - recording 41.5 degree Celsius, up from 40.8 degrees on Tuesday. While the heat wave is likely to continue till May 2, there is some good new for Delhi and adjoining areas after Friday.

Very light isolated rainfall with dust storms/thunderstorms is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on April 29 and over Rajasthan on both April 29 and 30.

The severe heatwave sweeping the country will intensify in the next five days, with the IMD issuing an 'orange' alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra, and predicting a rise of another two degrees Celsius in the northwest region. According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on Thursday, a heatwave will persist over northwest and central India during the next five days and over east India during the next three days.

With westerly winds coming from Pakistan, bringing all the heat and darting all the way to Odisha, resulted in a massive heat wave across the country with 14 states from west, northwest and central India recording temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius and at least three dozen places recorded maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.

Heat wave to severe heat wave swept across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and even West Bengal.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail till at least May 2 in northwest and central India and for the next three days in east India.Due to a fresh western disturbance, there is a possibility of light or moderate rainfall over the northwest Himalayan region during May 2-4 while the plains of northwest India are likely to receive isolated light rainfall during May 3-4. Dust storm is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday, IMD warned.

Here is a list of all 14 states and UTs that will see heatwaves till May 2:

1. Rajasthan, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh will see heatwave over the next five days till May 2.

2. Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, and interior Odisha will feel the heatwave till April 30.

3. Bihar till April 29, and Chhattisgarh between April 28 and 30.

4. Northern parts of Gujarat on April 28.

5. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi will see the heatwave between April 28 and May 1.

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 8:36 [IST]