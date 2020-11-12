Snow, rain likely to hit north-western India this weekend

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 12: India Meteorological Department has said that a western disturbance is likely to bring rain and snow to the upper reaches of north-western India over the weekend.

    rains

    Light rain is also likely over the region and adjoining Central India while widespread rain and snowfall are expected in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

    The minimum temperatures are likely to fall further in both northern plains and the hill states after the western disturbance passes.

    According to Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting company, this will be the first active western disturbance of the season, which is likely to bring widespread snowfall in the hills and set-in winter across north India.

    After the western disturbance passes, minimum temperatures are likely to fall significantly as north-westerly winds will bring cold air from the western Himalayas to the plains, scientists said.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 9:51 [IST]
