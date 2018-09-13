  • search

Slain activist Jindan never sought security says top cop

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 13: Himachal Pradesh police chief Sita Ram Mardi on Wednesday claimed that activist Kedar Singh Jindan, who was killed last Friday, had never sought police protection as he never felt any threat to his life.

    Himachal Pradesh police chief Sita Ram Mardi
    Himachal Pradesh police chief Sita Ram Mardi

    Jindan's family members have claimed that he was killed and then the body was crushed under a jeep to make it look like an accident. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

    Also Read | Gauri Lankesh's killers prepared hit-list in Devnagri script

    According to police the autopsy report indicated that it was case of murder.

    On Wednesday, DGP Sita Ram Mardi said, "Jindan had met me in my Shimla office but never felt any threat to his life nor he demanded any security."

    The DGP accompanied by Sirmour Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani told reporters that a Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case and it was doing a good job.

    Also Read | Shiv Sena activist arrest for alleged rape

    Police have arrested three people in the connection of his killing.

    Jindan had unsuccessfully contested Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections thrice on BSP and NCP tickets from Shillai seat.

    Read more about:

    activist killed threat

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 11:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue